Twins recall Pressly, option Busenitz, add Jorge for doubleheader

The Minnesota Twins recalled Ryan Pressly from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. To make room on the 25-man roster, Minnesota optioned right-hander Alan Busenitz to Triple-A.

Minnesota also recalled right-hander Felix Jorge to serve as the 26th man during the Twins’ doubleheader against Kansas City. Jorge will make his MLB debut in the nightcap.

Pressly went 2-0 with a 0.90 earned-run average in two outings with Rochester. He has a 1-2 record with a 8.18 ERA in 22 innings with the Twins this season.

Busenitz was solid in 8 2/3 innings (six appearances) for the Twins, allowing just two runs while striking out four. He heads back down to Rochester, where the 6-foot-1 right-hander has a 2-0 record and 32 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings.

Jorge has been outstanding in Double-A this season with a 8-1 record, 3.26 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 14 starts.