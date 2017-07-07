Twins sign Bartolo Colon to minor-league contract

Just over a week after parting ways with the Atlanta Braves, 44-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon has a new home.

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester after signing a minor-league contract.

Colon was designated for assignment by the Braves on June 29 after posting a 8.14 ERA in 13 starts.

Colon thrived with the New York Mets before signing with the Braves, going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA in three seasons with the Mets and making the All-Star Game in 2016.

Now in his 20th major-league season, Colon made his major-league debut on April 4, 1997, just two months before Twins starter Jose Berrios’ third birthday.