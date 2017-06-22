The Minnesota Twins are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 8th edition of the 2017 Young Twins Tracker.

Lewin Diaz (age 20/Low-A)

Last week: 4 games, 15 AB, 2 H, 0 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 4 K, .133 BA.

Season: 65 games, 251 AB, .271 BA, .314 OBP, .446 SLG, .760 OPS, 21 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 28 R, 38 RBI, 0 SB, 15 BB, 45 K.

Notable: Diaz didn’t have a great week at the plate, but his lone hit in Sunday’s game drove in two runs and contributed to a 16-3 rout over the Clinton LumberKings. He also drove in two runs with a home run in the Midwest League All-Star Game, guiding the West to a 5-2 victory.

Stephen Gonsalves (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-1, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 10 K

Season: 6 games (6 starts), 2-3, 3.18 ERA, 34 IP, 23 H, 4 HR, 8 BB, 42 K, .184 OBA, 0.91 WHIP

Notable: Gonsalves might have suffered the loss on Thursday but might have had his best outing of 2017. He fanned a season-high 10 hitters and pitched a full seven innings for the second time this year.

Nick Gordon (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 3 games, 15 AB, 4 H, 2 2B, 0 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 0 BB, 4 K, .267 BA.

Season: 64 games, 270 AB, .315 BA, .376 OBP, .504 SLG, .880 OPS, 21 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 41 R, 43 RBI, 6 SB, 26 BB, 65 K.

Notable: The 6-foot shortstop continued his recent surge by hitting two doubles and scoring three runs in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. Gordon’s .315/.376/.504 slash line is his best production — at any level — during his four-year professional career.

Tyler Jay (age 23/Double-A)

Season: 2 games (0 starts), 0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 K, .143 OBA, 2.00 WHIP

Notable: Jay, who was activated from the disabled list May 23, was put back on the DL on June 1 due to left shoulder impingement.

ByungHo Park (age 30/Triple-A)

Last week: 8 games, 30 AB, 11 H, 4 2B, 5 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 7 K, .367 BA.

Season: 34 games, 132 AB, .189 BA, .262 OBP, .326 SLG, .588 OPS, 9 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 12 R, 11 RBI, 0 SB, 12 BB, 41 K.

Notable: Now that’s the Park we saw in spring training. ByungHo racked up five multi-hit games in the past week, raising his average 33 points from .189 to .222. Park’s two doubles during Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Buffalo was his second game of the season with multiple extra-base hits.

Fernando Romero (age 22/Double-A)

Season: 13 games (12 starts), 6-5, 3.27 ERA, 71 2/3 IP, 67 H, 2 HR, 27 BB, 70 K, .241 OBA, 1.31 WHIP

Notable: Romero didn’t have a start last week due to the Lookout’s three-day break for the Southern League All-Star game … even though it was rained out. He’ll toe the rubber during a five-game series against Pensacola this weekend.

Kohl Stewart (age 22/Double-A)

Season: 6 games (6 starts), 0-4, 5.63 ERA, 24 IP, 26 H, 1 HR, 22 BB, 14 K, .280 OBA, 2.00 WHIP

Notable: Stewart remains on the disabled list (placed there May 10, retroactively to May 8) due to left knee tendinitis.

Others: Chattanooga 3B T.J. White (18th round, 2014) raised his average to .321, which leads the Lookouts. … Cedar Rapids 3B Travis Blankenhorn (3rd round, 2015), 2B Brandon Lopez (10th round, 2016) and catcher Ben Rortvedt (2nd round, 2016) all had at least three hits in that 16-3 win on Sunday. … Blankenhorn has tallied a .407/.500/.852 mark in his last seven games, enough to earn him an Offensive Player of the Week honor. … Two Cedar Rapids pitchers performed well at the Midwest All-Star Game: Clark Beeker (33rd round, 2016) allowed one hit in 2/3 innings, and Sean Poppen (19th round, 2016) pitched a scoreless inning and recorded a strikeout.

