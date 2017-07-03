Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano: “I’ve been really working for it … my whole life.”
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins Final Pitch: Looking at Minnesota’s first half
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins’ Dozier, Grossman drive in runs in loss to Royals
1 day ago
Carson Wentz’s favorite baseball player of all time is…
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins’ Sano hits go-ahead 3-run blast
1 day ago
WATCH: Miguel Sano crushes 19th homer of 2017
2 days ago
Twins players attempt to pronounce Minnesota towns, lakes
3 days ago