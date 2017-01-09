Twitter goes wild over Derrick Henry&#039;s hair

By news@wgmd.com -
16

Derrick Henry and his hair showed up to Raymond James Stadium on Monday to watch Alabama compete for the national championship. 

The physics of Henry’s hairstyle are nothing short of impressive. Naturally, people on Twitter had some jokes. 

Someday, perhaps, Bo Scarbrough’s hair too will be able to attend a national championship game. 

This article originally appeared on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR