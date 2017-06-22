Twitter has a Lavar Ball field day after Lonzo gets drafted

By news@wgmd.com -
14

It happened, and LaVar Ball spoke it into existence.

“Lonzo ball is going to take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year,” LaVar Ball said in an interview after former Chino Hills HS and UCLA star Lonzo Ball was drafted second overall by the Lakers.

Some other gems from father Ball included how he plans to get his two other sons to the NBA and team-up with Lonzo:

“The Ball way. Ball control!”

With what might be his most ridiculous premonitions, Twitter went bananas, here’s a look at some of the best:

Players got in on the fun too:

Finally, my personal favorite:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR