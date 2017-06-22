Twitter has a Lavar Ball field day after Lonzo gets drafted

It happened, and LaVar Ball spoke it into existence.

“Lonzo ball is going to take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year,” LaVar Ball said in an interview after former Chino Hills HS and UCLA star Lonzo Ball was drafted second overall by the Lakers.

Some other gems from father Ball included how he plans to get his two other sons to the NBA and team-up with Lonzo:

“The Ball way. Ball control!”

With what might be his most ridiculous premonitions, Twitter went bananas, here’s a look at some of the best:

Adam Silver: With the 2nd overall pick in the 2017 #NBADraft, the Los Angeles Lakers select Lonzo Ball Lavar Ball: pic.twitter.com/ZMWj0Dq8fO — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 22, 2017

Lavar Ball when Lonzo gets Drafted and they don’t let him go up on stage with him.#NBADraft2017 pic.twitter.com/JDIjEcewEu — PDX Teddy (@DZTeddy) June 22, 2017

Meanwhile, LaVar Ball out here cutting promos like…#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/cl2MLXju8a — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 22, 2017

Players got in on the fun too:

“BALL CONTROL!!” 😂😂😂😂 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 22, 2017

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

“Triple b’s. Big Baller Brand”. Lavar is a prophet! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 22, 2017

Finally, my personal favorite: