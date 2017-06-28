After spending six years with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul is officially out.

The Clippers will deal the NBA All-Defensive team point guard to the Houston Rockets for guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, forwards Sam Dekker and Kyle Wiltjer, along with several non-guaranteed contracts, a protected 2018 first-round pick, and $661,000.

In the first blockbuster deal, announced on Wednesday, of what could be an hyperactive free-agent period, Twitter had plenty to say.

For CP3, saying goodbye to Los Angeles after six years was bittersweet:

Unbelievable amount of emotions right now.. pic.twitter.com/1FB7ade7uC — Chris Paul (@CP3) June 28, 2017

His former teammates also reflected on their time with CP3:

Gonna miss @CP3, been thru a lot of wars, battles, ups & downs together the last 5 years.. One of the best pg’s EVER. #brotherregardless — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 28, 2017

Dam….cp3 really dipped, was looking forward to lining up with u next year. Learned a lot from u tho bro. One of the best basketball minds — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 28, 2017

Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker joined in on the bittersweet sentimentality, but are ready to be a part of the Clippers:

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

Let’s get it Clippers!!! Let’s get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

Lou Williams seemed to take the news relatively lightly:

Thanx houston for the love. But let’s pretend like those 3 months didn’t happen. No harm No foul lol. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 28, 2017

Sixth man of the year and current Rockets player Eric Gordon said his goodbyes:

Unfortunate to see Pat, Lou and Sam go, couldn’t ask for better teammates! Good luck to you guys on your next journey — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) June 28, 2017

One big takeaway, though, is the extended family that forms in the NBA and in professional sports at-large:

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y’all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

When friends of mine are happy then I’m equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017