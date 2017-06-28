Twitter reacts to Chris Paul&#039;s trade to Rockets

By news@wgmd.com
After spending six years with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul is officially out.

The Clippers will deal the NBA All-Defensive team point guard to the Houston Rockets for guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, forwards Sam Dekker and Kyle Wiltjer, along with several non-guaranteed contracts, a protected 2018 first-round pick, and $661,000.

In the first blockbuster deal, announced on Wednesday, of what could be an hyperactive free-agent period, Twitter had plenty to say.

For CP3, saying goodbye to Los Angeles after six years was bittersweet:

His former teammates also reflected on their time with CP3:

Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker  joined in on the bittersweet sentimentality, but are ready to be a part of the Clippers:

Lou Williams seemed to take the news relatively lightly:

Sixth man of the year and current Rockets player Eric Gordon said his goodbyes:

One big takeaway, though, is the extended family that forms in the NBA and in professional sports at-large:

