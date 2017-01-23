Donald Trump is known for his frequent use of Twitter, but on Monday profane terms typed into Twitter’s search function produced a result that would likely not please President Trump.

When the terms “a–hole” or “a–holes” were typed into Twitter’s search, Trump’s personal Twitter profile @realDonaldTrump came up under the “People” category.

Below Trump’s profile the search queries returned instances of people using those terms in their tweets in a variety of contexts.

Twitter has not yet responded to an inquiry from FoxNews.com about this phenomenon.

Monday also saw the use of a term #MuteMonday on Twitter, in which people posted that they were unfollowing— muting— the presidential Twitter account @POTUS, as well as Trump’s personal account, and instead following liberal leaders or causes on Twitter, like Senator Kamala Harris or Senator Cory Booker.

The inauguration of Trump also marked a planned transition with official Twitter accounts, as Trump took over the official @POTUS account and former President Barack Obama’s tweets from that account were moved to @POTUS44. However, a now-resolved snafu in that process resulted in over half a million people following Trump’s @POTUS account.

The official presidential Twitter account currently has 14.3 million followers, while Trump’s personal account has 21.6 million.