Twitter video shows NC officer slamming student

School and police authorities are reviewing a video posted on Twitter that shows a male police officer slamming a female high school student to the floor in North Carolina.

Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten says she’s working with the Rolesville Police Department to get more details. The eight-second video posted Tuesday shows an officer, surrounded by shouting students at Rolesville High School, lifting and then dropping the girl to the floor on her left side, then pulling her to her feet and leading her away.

The video itself doesn’t show what led up to or followed this scene.

Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press. He told other media that he’s reviewing the case.