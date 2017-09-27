Two 5-year-olds found slain woman, waited a day to seek help

The father of a woman found beaten to death inside a New Jersey home where she was house-sitting says his daughter’s 5-year-old son found her body but did not seek help until the next day.

Sean Carter told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that his grandson and a 5-year-old nephew found Shawneeq Carter’s body Friday at the home in Woodbury. Gloucester County prosecutors say the 26-year-old Camden woman died from blunt force trauma and her death has been ruled a homicide, but they have not disclosed further details.

Carter says the two boys were sleeping when the attack occurred and say they don’t know what happened.

Prosecutors say the resident of the home was not in the area when Carter’s body was discovered.

No arrests have been made.