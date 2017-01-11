Two Allen Harim Growers Win Award

Two Allen Harim poultry growers were awarded the prestigious Environmental Stewardship Award on Monday. Ted Layton and Scott Willey, co-owners of T&S Farms in Milford, were given the award during Delaware Ag Week. The two have installed a manure shed and composter, a storm water pond and are getting ready to plant a buffer of trees around the building. This top award comes with a $1000 cash prize, a lane sign to display on the farm and a plaque. This is the second year in a row that an Allen Harim farmer has been selected.