The shooting at a nightclub in a popular Mexican resort that killed five was not an act of terrorism, said Quintana Roo Prosecutor Miguel Angel Pech Cen.

Fifteen people, including two Americans, were injured in the shooting at Playa del Carmen, where a music festival was being held.

Eight of those 15 injured have been released from the hospital, Milenio newspaper reported. No names have been released yet.

Pech said that four of the five people killed were members of the security team of the BPM Festival, an annual 10-day and night electronic music festival. They were two Canadians, one Italian and one Colombian, he said.

The fifth fatal victim was a woman who was killed either by an accidental fall or as a result of the stampede during the evacuation of the place.

The shooting unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. as club-goers waited in line to get into the BPM Festival’s closing party at the Blue Parrot.

The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said four people had been detained, but it was unclear if they included the shooter.

The BPM Festival is popular with foreign tourists, especially from the United States and the United Kingdom.

The organizers posted a statement on Facebook saying the attack involved “a lone shooter.”

Rodolfo Del Angel, director of police in the state of Quintana Roo, told the Milenio TV station that the shooting was the result of “a disagreement between people inside” the nightclub and that security guards had come under fire when they tried to contain the dispute.

Marcos Vazquez, 29-year-old from El Paso, Texas, told NBC News that he was with his girlfriend at the nearby La Vaquita nightclub when he saw people running by.

He said they ran into the bathroom and locked themselves inside with eight other people.

DJ Jackmaster, one of the performers at the rave, tweeted that someone stormed the club and opened fire.

A video tweeted out shows panicked club-goers running into the streets to escape the reported gunfire.

Stephen Rosado, a New York native, told the New York Daily News that he heard “at least five or six shots” and that everyone in line to get into the club was running away. He said he saw emergency personnel put two people into ambulances.

BPM officials tweeted that police investigations were under way and that everyone needed to shelter in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.