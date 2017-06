Two men have been arrested for a robbery Saturday night in Milford. Delaware State Police say a woman was in her driveway around 10pm when two suspects approached her vehicle. One pulled an handgun and they demanded her belongings – and left with them. Police found 25 year old Kevin Carter of Milford and 26 year old Justin Cauley of Dover nearby, who were identified as the suspects. They are charged with 1st degree robbery, conspiracy and aggravated menacing.