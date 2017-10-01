Two Arrested after Running Down 2 Officers in Ocean City

Two officers in Ocean City fired at a vehicle in the parking lot behind Tony Luke’s at 33rd Street as the driver tried to run them down to avoid arrest last night. Maryland State Police are investigating but say a deputy sheriff spotted two men in a car and with help from OCPD, they saw the men in the car weighing and bagging marijuana. After spotting the officers, the driver pulled out – striking the deputy and then drove towards and struck the Ocean City officer, who was thrown over the car. Police fired at the car, but didn’t neither suspect was hit. Police chased the car to a dead end at 41st Street where the passenger was arrested. The driver, 18 year old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford jumped in the bay, but was arrested at 49th Street. Ambrosino is charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder and other offenses. The passenger, 20 year old Arkad Espinal of Pennsylvania, is charged with drug offenses.