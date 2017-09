A drug investigation by Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies ended with the arrest of two men. Deputies went into a home on Nokomis Avenue in Salisbury Friday with a search warrant. Police arrested 23 year old Zachary Herbert and 32 year old Lebraun Brooks and seized weapons and ammunition, 74 grams of cocaine, 67 Oxycodone pills, over 6 grams of crack cocaine, 2 digital scales and packaging materials. Both are charged with a variety of drug offenses.