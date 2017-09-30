Two Arrested for Bridgeville Shooting Death

Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that left a Bridgeville man dead. Delaware State Police have arrested 35 year old Preston Nailor of Georgetown and 20 year old Brooke Squatrito of Bridgeville. The investigation showed that in August Squatrito set up a drug deal with 19 year old Tyron Lake so that Nailor could rob him. Nailor got into Lake’s car when gunfire was exchanged between them and leaving Lake dead. Nailor called 9-1-1 to report that he had been shot. Nailor and Squatrito are charged with 1st degree murder and other offenses and are each being held on cash bond.