Two men were arrested in Dover on Wednesday on drug charges following a routine traffic stop. 23-year-old Shakir Swain and 32-year-old Dante Sykes were arrested after police pulled their car over and found marijuana on Swain, along with over $6,000 of drug money. Further investigation led police to a storage unit, where they found 740 bags of heroin, 28 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The two were arrested on multiple possession charges and are being held on $50,000 bond.