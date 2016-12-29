Two Arrested In Laurel For Possession Of Guns

The Delaware State Police have arrested two people after a large stock of guns and stolen property in the Hollybrook Apartments in Laurel. 48-year-old Anthony Hood and 50-year-old Denise Clark were arrested just after midnight Tuesday when police found a .22 caliber rifle, .556 caliber rifle, 9mm revolver, and a BB gun, along with ammunition and magazines in the apartment. Police also found two flat screen TV’s that were stolen, along with small amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana. Hood and Clark were charged with five counts of possession of a firearm, among others, and are being held on $28,500 bond.