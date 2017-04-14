Two Arrested In Milford On Drugs, Guns

Two Milford residents were arrested Tuesday night after police found drugs and guns in their home. Police were called to the 4500 block of Summer Brooke Way for a disorderly incident when they smelled marijuana coming from the house. They searched the house and found 305 grams of weed and a small amount of cocaine in a 17-year-old’s bedroom. Officers then searched 38-year-old Renee Daniels’ cars outside the house and found 65 grams of marijuana and an UZI automatic gun with ammo. Daniels was charged with multiple possession offenses and endangering the welfare of a child, among others and is being held on $48,050 bond. The teen was charged with possession offesnes and later released on unsecured bond.