Two arrested in violent Detroit brawl caught on video

Detroit police announced Tuesday that two people are in custody following a brawl that was captured on video and widely shared over the Internet.

Police Chief James Craig said three people were seriously injured in the fight in the Greektown neighborhood of Detroit on Saturday night, including one person who was seen on video being kicked while he lay on the ground lifeless, Fox 2 reported.

Craig said all eight of the suspects are from the nearby city of Inkster, just outside of Detroit.

“You don’t get to come in Detroit and engage in that kind of behavior,” he said Tuesday, according to WXYZ. “We have eyes everywhere.”

The victim who was attacked on the ground suffered internal bleeding on his brain and has a broken eye socket, his sister, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Detroit News.

Craig said the victim is expected to recover. He is scheduled for surgery Thursday, his sister told the newspaper, adding that one of her cousins suffered broken ribs while the other required stitches in the head.

Police say they still aren’t sure what prompted the attack.