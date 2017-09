Delaware State Police with help from several other agencies arrested 27 year old Cameron Norwood and 25 year old Natasha Morris, both of Dover on Thursday. Police arrested the pair at the Best Western in Dover – Norwood was wanted for a violation of probation, but a computer check showed Morris is wanted in Sussex County. Police searched the motel room and Norwood’s vehicle and seized 13,000 bags of heroin and a fully loaded handgun. Both face weapons and drug offenses.