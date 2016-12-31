Two Arrested on Illegal Weapons Sales in Blades

Two people have been arrested by Delaware State Police in connection with an investigation into illegal gun sales from a home in Blades. Police went into the West 2nd Street home with a search warrant and arrested 39 year old Dina Hawkins. Troopers seized 2 handguns, 5 assault weapons, 4 shotguns, 2 hunting rifles and over 9300 rounds of ammunition. Police arrested 63 year old John Phifer, who also lives at the residence, when he responded to Troop 5 on an unrelated matter. Hawkins and Phifer both face a variety of weapons offenses – Hawkins also faces drug charges.