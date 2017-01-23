Two Arrested, One Wanted In Robberies

Two people were arrested this weekend and one is still at large in connection with a string of recent armed robbery. 19-year-old Elijah Cannon, of Ellendale, and 20-year-old Nikkesha Scott, of Harrington, Milford Police arrested the pair for robberies at Cypress Liquor in November and Mike’s Liquor Mart last January. The pair were charged with first degree robbery, and possession of a firearm, among others, and Cannon is being held on $47,000, while Scott is being held on $70,000. Police are still looking for 18-year-old Shaiheme “S-Dot” Edwards, of Bridgeville. Any information about Edwards’s whereabouts should be sent to Milford Police or Crime Stoppers.