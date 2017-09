Regular daily Beach Bus service will end on Sunday, however service on Routes 201 and 208 will be extended through September 24th. Those buses serve areas of Lewes, the Route 2 corridor, Rehoboth Boardwalk, Dewey and Bethany Beaches, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland. For the complete schedules and stops for these two buses – go to DartFirstState.com/BeachBus