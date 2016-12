Two Cape Henlopen High School students were given scholarships as the winner and runner-up in the Beebe Healthcare 100th anniversary essay contest. Junior Hanna O’Reilly took home first place and $1000 as the winner, and her classmate, Dylan Duran, captured second place, getting $500. O’Reilly used her experience as a volunteer, helping autistic children. Duran recalled his own health experience at the Medical Center to bring in second place.