Two Dead After Shootout in Salisbury Parking Lot

Two men are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Wicomico County restaurant near Punkin Court around 2 Sunday morning. Maryland State Police continue to investigate, but say one of two off-duty troopers working security interrupted a shootout between 27 year old Michael Ward and 21 year Jaquan Griffin. One trooper was calling Salisbury Police about a large crowd and when multiple shots were fired. The second trooper spotted Ward firing a gun, who then fired at the off-duty trooper who fired back. Griffin collapsed inside the restaurant – and was taken to PRMC in a private vehicle where he died. Two guns were recovered at the scene and both men’s bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner for autopsy. It is not known if the off-duty trooper or Griffin fired the shot that killed Ward. The trooper who fired at Ward has been placed on administrative leave.