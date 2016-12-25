Two dead, four injured in suburban NYC nightclub shooting – Police hunt two men after seven shot at Christmas party

Police say a New York City man out on bail on an attempted murder charge opened fire at a nightclub in suburban Westchester County early Sunday, killing two people — including the club’s co-owner — and injuring four other people.

The Journal News reported that the unidentified suspect initially escaped after being tackled by security at the Mansion nightclub in Mount Vernon, but was quickly apprehended by police.

“It’s a dark day in our city,” Mayor Richard Thomas told the paper. “Today is a day we’re supposed to spend with our family, not extend condolences. No person and no family should ever spend Christmas like this.”

One of the victims was identified as Mansion co-owner O’Neal Badoo. Thomas said the name of the second deceased victim was being withheld until next of kin were informed.

Investigators say the suspect may have been ejected from the club shortly before the shooting, which took place at around 4:30 a.m. Christmas Day. The Journal News reported that bars and nightclubs in Westchester County are required to close no later than 4 a.m.

The mayor said the “random yet retaliatory” shooting “rises to the level of domestic terror,” according to the Journal News. Thomas’ spokesman later clarified that the mayor was referring to the “sense of fear” in the city, which sits just north of the Bronx.

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro said the victims were found in the lobby and on the street outside the club.

Witness Cleveland Douse told the paper that Bandoo was with him on the second floor of the club when he heard gunshots and went to investigate.

“He died on the spot,” said Douse, who estimated there were around 200 people in the club at the time of the shooting. “I just heard shots fired, I heard lots of shots.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

