Two DFAB Airmen Charged With Sexually Abusing A Minor

Two Dover Airmen have been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl. The girl told the court that she ran away from home and needed a place to stay. That’s when she called a friend, who said he knew somewhere to stay, but she’d have to have sex with him with the person. The sexual abuse allegedly took place from August to January until the girl told a social worker. 25-year-old Dalian Washington and 21-year-old Akeem Beazer are charged with sexual abuse of a minor. Washington was also charged with child sex trafficking. The investigation is ongoing, and at this time it is unknown if any other women or teenagers were involved.