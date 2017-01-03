Two dogs blamed for sparking NM house fire

Two dogs have been blamed for causing their southeast Albuquerque home to catch fire.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that firefighters responded to the house Sunday morning to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the garage. They were eventually able to extinguish the blaze.

Albuquerque Fire Department spokeswoman Diane Burns says firefighters suspect the dogs bumped into a kerosene heater in the garage and started the fire.

The house had been unoccupied at the time, and the two dogs were able to escape unharmed.