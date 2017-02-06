Two Dover Men Assaulted, Robbed Teen

By Tyler Zulli
Dover Police are looking for two men who assaulted and robbed a teenager Saturday night. The 13-year-old was walking in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree of North DuPont Highway when the pair hit him in the head and chest before stealing money and running on foot. The victim did not seek medical treatment. The suspects were both black men, with one wearing light colored jears, a black jacket, white t-shirt and black shoes. The second was wearing black jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt. The investigation is ongoing, and any additional information should be sent to the Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.

