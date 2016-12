A traffic stop Thursday night by Dover Police led to the arrest of two Dover men. After stopping the vehicle, police smelled marijuana coming from inside. A search turned up a stolen 9mm handgun, 13 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of crack cocaine on two passengers in the vehicle. Police have charged 18 year old Tyrese Tilghman-Benson and 19 year old Raheem Fullman with drug offenses – Tilghman-Benson also faces a weapon charge.