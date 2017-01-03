47.8 F
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Two-faced calf named Lucky dies at 108 days old in Kentucky

By FOX News -
  • A photo provided by Brandy McCubbin, date not known, in Taylor County, Ky., shows a two-faced calf named Lucky, who died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the McCubbin family had been trying to raise $500 for a scan to see if the calf’s cleft palate could be repaired, which would allow her to eat hay. Donors gave thousands of dollars, and Brandy McCubbin said the family is looking for a charitable cause for the money. McCubbin said the calf was 108 days old when she died. The animal had four eyes, two noses and two mouths. (Brandy McCubbin via AP)  (The Associated Press)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. –  A two-faced calf named Lucky has died in Kentucky after the family that treated her like a pet raised thousands of dollars to help her.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2hN6fnN ) reports the McCubbin family in Taylor County had been trying to raise $500 for a scan to see if the calf’s cleft palate could be repaired, which would allow her to eat hay. Donors gave thousands of dollars, and Brandy McCubbin said the family is looking for a charitable cause for the money.

McCubbin said the calf was 108 days old when she died Monday. The animal had four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

The paper reports that Lucky took naps with the four McCubbin children. McCubbin said her kids took the calf’s death well and that she “was the one who was a mess.”

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

