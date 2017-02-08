Two former Indiana Basketball teammates are reunited in the NBA Development League

Indiana basketball has produced plenty of NBA talent over the course of the last decade. Two former Hoosier teammates, Will Sheehey and Christian Watford will have the opportunity to play together once again.

Christian Watford will forever be a name Hoosiers fans will remember. A last second buzzer beating shot against the No. 1 team in the country Kentucky. At the time, Indiana was unranked and just hoping to steal the spotlight from the nation’s best team. Watford delivered the game winner which followed with the court storm to end all court storms in 2011.

It was the shot heard around college basketball. One that still resonates with thousands of Indiana basketball fans. It’s always nice to check in on players that have made an impact on your program or school in a positive light. The man behind the ‘Wat-shot’ has been recently traded in the NBA’s Development League.

The Mad Ants sent Watford to the Raptors 905 for former Iowa basketball star Jarrod Uthoff and a future pick according to SB Nation’s RaptorsHQ.

In 20 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Pacers affiliate), Watford posted 5.9 points per game and 2.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. Watford will now join one of his former Indiana teammates Will Sheehey with the Raptors 905 team. Watford’s first few games with the Raptors 905 included one of his best outings of the season.

The new guy (@Cwat205) was near perfect last night! #RoadToTheSix 16 PTS | 5-6 (4-4 3PTM) | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/QDS9Jhasjq — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) February 6, 2017

Both players played three seasons together as teammates at Indiana from 2010-2013, including the No. 1 ranked team in 2012-13. Sheehey in his first season with the Raptors 905 is averaging 10.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Sheehey was a favorite among Indiana fans and head coach Tom Crean.

Watford and Sheehey are among a handful of undrafted Hoosiers looking to pave their way to the NBA. Yogi Ferrell is the most recent product of this. Ferrell signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks and earned a two-year deal with the team. Troy Williams is another Indiana basketball player who went undrafted but has found time in the NBA this season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Say what you want about Tom Crean’s coaching ability, but one thing is clear. He gets players who are fully committed to hard work and dedication on the right path to success.

The Indiana Hoosiers currently have five former players on active rosters in the NBA. Christian Watford, Will Sheehey, Nick Zeisloft, and Troy Williams are the next wave of undrafted players hoping to make it to the next level. Among these players, who do you think is the next Indiana basketball player to make it to the NBA? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

