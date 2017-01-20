Two Frankford Men Arrested In Robberies

Two Frankford men were arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple robberies in the area. 19-year-old Matthew Edwards and 20-year-old Zack Umstead were arrested after breaking into a Royal Farms and a Dash Inn on John J Williams Highway. The first robbery happened at the Royal Farms just before 4 a.m., when one went into the store, holding a handgun and wearing a mask, demanded money. The clerk turned over the money and he ran from the store. As police were investigating this incident, the Dash Inn was robbed just after 4:30 a.m., when one of the men pulled a gun on the clerk again, and demanded money. She gave it to him before running from the store herself. The pair were driving a Kia Rio when the police tried to pull them over. The pair threw the guns out the window before stopping. Edwards and Umstead were charged with robbery and possession of a weapon, among others, and are being held on $164,500 and $183,000 bond respectively.