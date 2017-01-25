Two Harrington People Arrested For Shoplifting

Two people from Harrington were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shoplifting at a Milford Walmart earlier this month. 25-year-old Amanda Chen and 27-year-old John Pauley took items from the Walmart and then, using old receipts, fraudulently returned them on multiple occasions. The pair were charged with possession of shoplifter’s tools and two counts of shoplifting. Chen is being held on $6,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3. Pauley is being held on an undisclosed bond.