Two Injured in Capital Green Shooting Friday Night

By Mari Lou -
36

Dover Police are investigating shooting that left two brothers from Magnolia injured in the Capital Green development.  The two victims were shot Friday evening just after 7:30 in the alley between Sussex Avenue and Collins Drive.  The suspect is black, about 5’ 9” and 140 pounds and wore a tan coat, jeans and a mask – and drove off in a white Buick Rendezvous with Delaware tags – PC103192.  The victims are in stable condition at Kent General Hospital.  If you have information – contact Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR