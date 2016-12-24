Two Injured in Capital Green Shooting Friday Night

Dover Police are investigating shooting that left two brothers from Magnolia injured in the Capital Green development. The two victims were shot Friday evening just after 7:30 in the alley between Sussex Avenue and Collins Drive. The suspect is black, about 5’ 9” and 140 pounds and wore a tan coat, jeans and a mask – and drove off in a white Buick Rendezvous with Delaware tags – PC103192. The victims are in stable condition at Kent General Hospital. If you have information – contact Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.