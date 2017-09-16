Two Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Selbyville

Two people on a motorcycle were injured in a crash Friday afternoon just after 1pm when an SUV driven by 81 year old Norma Parks of Bishopville pulled across the southbound lanes of Route 113 in Selbyville into the path of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger – both from Newark and both wearing helmets were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. They were both flown to Christiana Hospital. Alcohol and speed are NOT considered factors – charges are expected to be filed.