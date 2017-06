Two more Salisbury teens have been arrested in the murder last weekend of 57 year old Anthony Cropper of Salisbury. Maryland State Police have charged 17 year old John Schoolfield as an adult and 18 year old Courtlen Coston each with 1st and 2nd degree murder and other offenses. Coston and Schoolfield, along with Ryah Holden, who was arrested last weekend, allegedly went to a home on Middle Neck Road, had words with Cropper who was visiting a friend when he was shot and killed.