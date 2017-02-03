• Hot Stove Tracker

Salas was in his first year of free agency. The Mets acquired him from the Angels just ahead of the waiver Trade Deadline on Aug. 31, and he transformed his season as he moved to Queens.

After struggling to a 3-6 mark with a 4.47 ERA in 58 outings for Los Angeles, Salas tossed 17 1/3 innings with just four earned runs (2.08 ERA), zero walks and 19 strikeouts over 17 outings with New York. Salary figures for Salas were not immediately disclosed, and his deal is pending a physical.

Gorzelanny will earn $1 million if he makes the big league roster, with the chance to earn $1.8 million in incentives. And if not, the 34-year-old reliever has a March 24 opt-out clause that would allow him to sign with an Asian team.

The only MLB action Gorzelanny saw last year came during seven games for the Indians, in which the 12-year veteran gave up seven earned runs with five walks and four strikeouts over three innings.

This came after Gorzelanny competed for a roster spot with Cleveland last Spring Training, but ultimately didn’t make the Opening Day team. Then in July, he signed a Minor League deal with Baltimore as one of many left-handers the Orioles summoned to compete for a bullpen spot. However, he never reached the Majors with the O’s, and he tallied just six innings over seven games for Triple-A Norfolk. Gorzelanny was released in August after less than a month.

A second-round Draft pick in 2003 by Pittsburgh, where he spent his first four-plus MLB seasons, Gorzelanny has also played for the Cubs, Nationals, Brewers and Tigers. He pitched his best season in ’14 with Milwaukee, when he posted a 0.86 ERA and pitched a scoreless outing in 20 of his 23 appearances.