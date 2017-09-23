Two New Haven police officers, woman shot; suspect arrested

A suspected gunman was arrested Saturday after shooting a woman and two New Haven, Conn., police officers who responded to the scene.

Fox61 reported that John Douglas Monroe, 50, was arrested following an hours-long standoff at a house on Elm Street.

New Haven Police spokesman David Hartman told the Hartford Courant, that Monroe was shot by officers who entered the house after he refused to come out or communicate with them. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said police were called after a woman was shot in the hand, chest and back. The woman fled to a neighbor’s home and was later taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers Eric Pessino and Scott Shumway were shot and injured as they tried to enter the house. Pessino was grazed on the arm, and was treated and released from a local hospital. Hartman said Shumway was still being treated for his injuries, but declined to give details.

The Courant said the woman who was shot is a retired state Department of Corrections officer, but did not give her name. Her relationship to Monroe was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

