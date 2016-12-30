Two NJ Men Arrested For Assault, Robbery of Millsboro Man

The Delaware State Police have arrested two New Jersey men in connection with a robbery and assault of a Millsboro man Wednesday morning. 20-year-old Miguel Velasquez and 21-year-old Kent Mautes, both of Edison, New Jersey, were arrested after a man on Gull Point Road was found by the landlord tied up in the garage. The 23-year-old victim was assaulted by the two, who stopped by the house asking if the victim needed leaves raked. He was then hit in the face with a rake before being drug into his garage where he was zip tied by his hands and feet. One of the men pulled a knife asking for “the weed”. Once they got the marijuana, the two left in a black Mitsubishi Galant that was later found on Oak Orchard Road. The pair was charged with robbery, possession and terroistic threatening, and each are being held on $70,000 bond.