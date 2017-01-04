Arkansas fan, Tyzilla, takes a look at Bret Bielema’s first four years at Arkansas and compares them to those before him.

Bret Bielema has many fans questioning if he is the right man for the job. Some of those people are the ones that furiously defended him up to this point. It’s not a good situation for Bielema.

Bielema just finished his fourth season here at Arkansas and quite frankly, many fans were expecting a bit more. Partly because they were sold a false bill of goods from the Arkansas sports media members. Many talking heads claimed that 9 and 10 wins were a high probability and that this defense would be amazing.

[embedded content]

Now that the dust is starting to clear, we are getting a chance to dig through all the data from this past season and the numbers don’t lie. Many of his supporters will say they don’t count his first season because it was such a bad program but you can’t choose which data you accept to fit a narrative. That’s the opposite of how facts work.

A big number that tries to be deconstructed and rebuilt to fit the “Bielema’s the Guy” narrative is his overall record. He is 25-26 overall and 10-22 in the SEC. You can deconstruct all you want but so can the realistic fans. I did a piece on the main crutch of a stat “11-4” that many media members used to defend Bret.

Tyzilla asks a pretty good question here. How do you feel Bielema is doing and do you think his record vs those before him is important? Woo pig!

