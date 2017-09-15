Typhoon Doksuri slams into central Vietnam with winds, rains

Typhoon Doksuri has slammed into central Vietnam with maximum sustained winds of 135 kilometers (84 miles) per hour, blowing off roofs, felling trees and electricity poles.

Disaster official Ngo Duc Hoi in Ha Tinh province, where the typhoon made landfall Friday, says six coastal districts are feeling the brunt of the typhoon.

There are no immediate reports of casualties amid gusts of up to 185 kph (115 mph) and heavy rain.

Forecasters have warned of flash floods and landslides in some parts of the country’s northern and central regions.