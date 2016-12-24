Tyrann Mathieu ending season on Injured Reserve

Shoulder injury forces Tyrann Mathieu to be placed on IR

The Arizona Cardinals placed star safety Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve, just days before their Christmas Eve showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. This will be Mathieu’s third time in four seasons, of ending the season on the IR.

Tyrann Mathieu injured his shoulder in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Mathieu was only able to play in two of the next six games, and was not able to put up strong numbers.

Tyrann Mathieu finishes this season with 33 tackles, one sack, one interception and four passes defensed.

Trvon Hartfield will replace Tyrann Mathieu as safety, for the remainder of this season.

Hartfield originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent, and was placed on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Last August, Tyrann Mathieu signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract extension, with an additional $21.5 million guaranteed. Mathieu told the media last week, that he didn’t want to be shutdown early.

“I’m not that kind of guy,” Mathieu said. “I’ve heard stories of guys like that. I don’t think I’m that guy. We’ve got three games left and I hope to be on the field for the last three.”

Last season he suffered a torn ACL, which required surgery. He has never been able to regain the speed that he once had, making him a top safety in the NFL today. Coach Bruce Arians also acknowledged that Tyrann Mathieu is not at 100%

“He gave it everything he had,” Arians said. “It ain’t Ty.”

Injuries are a major issue this season, for a team that was expected to put up big numbers and reach the postseason. Several key players have been injured throughout the season including Tyvon Branch and Marcus Cooper.

Placing Mathieu on the IR list, could be beneficial to the team. Mathieu can now focus strictly on recovery and preparing for next season. Mathieu’s health is a top priority for the Cardinals organization, if they want to reclaim the NFL West.

