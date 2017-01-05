Tyrod Taylor: Update on Groin, Surgery and Contract

While Tyrod Taylor did have surgery on Thursday, that doesn’t mean it’s time to panic in Buffalo. In fact, it’s a good thing.

On Thursday, it was announced that Buffalo Bills‘ quarterback Tyrod Taylor had undergone surgery to repair a core muscle issue that he experienced late this season.

The announcement has caused an uproar in Buffalo over the past 24 hours, with many fans wondering if this should be seen as suspicious on Taylor’s end. With the injury clause in the contract Tyrod signed with the Bills last offseason, I understand where that confusion is coming from.

But hold on because this surgery doesn’t mean what everyone thinks it means.

For many fans, they think either Tyrod Taylor is forcing the Buffalo Bills into picking up his option — since nearly $30 million of his contract becomes guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical on March 11th. A lot of the fans’ confusion stemmed from tweets like this:

What wasn’t taken into consideration was the timetable for Taylor’s recovery. 20 minutes after Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News released that tweet, Ian Rapaport cleared something up that is very important.

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is having surgery today to fix a core muscle issue, as he first reported on Snapchat. It’s a 6 week recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2017

Sure the surgery came kind of suddenly and as a surprise to many people, but this surgery has nothing to do with the guaranteed money on his contract and here’s why.

With a 6-week recovery, Taylor should be healthy by the middle of February. That would give him an extra month before needing to pass a very important physical. If you ask me, that’s more than enough time for Taylor to heal and will probably result in a better-than-ever version of the young quarterback.

“I want to be healthy because I want to get back and attack the offseason,” Taylor said Monday. “As far as the guarantee in the contract, I want to get this surgery if that’s what I need to get done — I want to get that out of the way. It’s not about the guarantee.”

If anything, this is a positive move for both Taylor and the Bills. If he had waited any longer to have this surgery, he would be cutting the recovery timetable close to the date of his physical. Also, if he were to not have the surgery at all, it would result in him not being 100% on March 11.

This surgery means we will see a healthy Tyrod Taylor this offseason, which will help the front office in their decision to keep him or let him walk. He has already voiced that his preference is to stay in Buffalo and once he is fully healed, he will definitely put in the work needed to improve his passing game — which struggled mightily this season.

To take the situation further, the Buffalo Bills haven’t been handling this situation correctly at all. Tyrod Taylor has done nothing but give his heart and soul to this team and continues to put himself in the best position to lead this team to a playoff run. Many people are forgetting that the Bills’ defense was the biggest problem this year.

Sure, a passing game would’ve helped, but it wouldn’t have ensured a victory if we were allowing the opponent to score just as easily.

After Taylor’s surgery was announced, the Bills released this short statement:

“Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers and elected to have surgery this morning. The Bills were informed late yesterday of this morning’s procedure.”

This might just seem like a quick press release, but the language inside is a little questionable. For starters, why announce that he “elected” to have this surgery. In my opinion, the Bills should’ve backed his decision up and provided support during his surgery. It doesn’t sound like that happened.

Buffalo also made it sound like they were just as aware as everyone else was — who mostly found out through Snapchat. If this is your starting quarterback, you should be a little more involved in these types of decisions — whether the player wants you to be or not.

In case the questions surrounding who the next head coach will be weren’t enough to make this franchise look amateur, this should definitely put a stamp on it. Let’s hope Buffalo has a plan behind all of this nonsense and isn’t just looking for pity.

What do you think of Tyrod Taylor having surgery this early? Leave your comments below!

