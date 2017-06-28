Tyron Woodly and Kenny Florian give you their favorite finish of the 2nd quarter | UFC TONIGHT

Karyn Bryant, Tyron Woodly, and Kenny Florian give you a rundown of the last 3 months of fights in Quarterly Report.
More UFC Videos
Tyron Woodley will take on Demian Maia in UFC 214 | UFC TONIGHT
Just now
Robbie Lawler’s opponent Donald Cerrone off UFC 213 card after blood infection | UFC TONIGHT
Just now
Tyron Woodley parties with Floyd Mayweather, talks McGregorMayweather megafight | TMZ SPORTS
3 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao thinks Mayweather-McGregor will be boring
5 hours ago
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko | UFC 213 PREVIEW
2 days ago
Michael Chiesa on Mario Yamasaki ‘He should never officiate ever again’ | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
2 days ago