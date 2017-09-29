Tyson Foods and KB Home advance while Merck skids

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Finish Line Inc., up 37 cents to $12.03

The New York Post said the sporting goods retailer is in talks to sell itself to British company Sports Direct.

Tyson Foods Inc., up $5 to $70.45

The maker of Spam and Skippy peanut butter raised its annual profit forecast.

KB Home, up $1.90 to $24.12

The homebuilder’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than analysts had expected.

Merck & Co., down 26 cents to $64.03

The company is ending work on two hepatitis C drugs after reviewing study data and the marketplace.

Invesco Ltd., up 76 cents to $35.04

The investment firm said it will buy Guggenheim Investment’s exchange traded funds business for $1.2 billion.

A10 Networks Inc., up 91 cents to $7.56

The networking technology company said its third-quarter revenue will be greater than it initially expected.

Parsley Energy Inc., up 7 cents to $26.34

The Texas-based oil and gas company lowered its production forecasts because of delays stemming from Hurricane Harvey.

Prothena Corp., down $2.98 to $64.77

The drug developer said it will end its research on a potential psoriasis treatment