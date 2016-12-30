Tyzilla Reacts To The Arkansas Football Belk Bowl Loss

Tyzilla talks about how Arkansas football finished out the season with a second-half meltdown in the Belk Bowl loss to Virginia Tech.

2016 was not the year for the Arkansas football team. It was a season chalked full of second-half blow-outs and giving up record-setting amounts of points and yards. As I said in my post-game review, the Belk Bowl was just a microcosm of the macrocosm of the Razorback season.

Fans are were left in bewilderment heading into the off-season after this past season. Many are left asking themselves how did this happen? Was it all about the Robb Smith defense? Will Bret Bielema ever get it done at Arkansas?

It’s fair for fans to ask these kinds of questions. Even more so after such a meltdown of a season. Lifelong Hog fan, Tyzilla, is right there with everyone else. I think his reaction pretty well represents how the fan base as a whole felt after that game.

Ty Sums Up 2016 In A Single Game

“Once again, another second-half debacle and another second-half failure for the Razorbacks. It’s MIZZOU 2.0.” This will be exactly how fans will see this game and the season in its entirety. “You know there’s no way to sugar coat it. You play fantastic in the first half, just like you did against MIZZOU. Similar to how you played A&M the first half. Then you just find a way to lose the game in the second half.”

One thing in particular Ty says that I think we should really look at is what was going through Sprinkle’s mind to do that. Not that we should over analyze a guy making a mistake, but that he thought it was worth hurting his team to do so is a bad sign for that locker room.

All year we’ve heard that there was something “uncharacteristic” from players actions on the field to Bielema talking about Sprinkle. In year four, having a team that is that “uncharacteristic” is a big problem. Players are not buying into what Bielema is selling, and going into the recruiting season, that’s bad news. If players don’t buy in after 4 years of being on campus, what makes you think that a recruit will before ever even stepping foot in Fayetteville? Woo pig.

