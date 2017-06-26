The U.K.’s Democratic Unionist Party has made a deal with the Conservative Party to support Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government, according to media reports citing unnamed sources. About 1 billion pounds in concessions ($1.27 billion) have been made to Northern Ireland’s largest party in exchange for support from its 10 members of parliament on key votes in the House of Commons, a Sky News report said. Details of the deal are expected to be made public within hours, a BBC report said.

