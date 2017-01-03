U.K.'s EU Ambassador Quits Months Before Brexit Talks: Reports

The U.K.’s ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, has unexpectedly quit after tensions with Prime Minister Theresa May’s office, according to media reports on Tuesday. Rogers was expected to play a significant role in the Brexit negotiations with Brussels this spring and his resignation has left officials in shock, The Financial Times reported. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to trigger the so-called Article 50 that kicks off the official EU exit talks by the end of March. Rogers had a longstanding relationship with the prime minister, but had in recent months started to fall out with members of May’s team, according to reports.

